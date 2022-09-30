Left Menu

Zee Ent shareholders approve reappointment of Punit Goenka on board

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2022 22:51 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 22:51 IST
Zee Ent shareholders approve reappointment of Punit Goenka on board
  • Country:
  • India

Shareholders of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) on Friday approved all eight resolutions in the Annual General Meeting of the company.

The resolution for the re-appointment of its Managing Director Punit Goenka on board was also approved at the 40th AGM with the required majority.

ZEEL also got the approval of the special resolution for the re-appointment of R Gopalan as Independent Director of the company, said a regulatory filing.

''All the resolutions presented to the shareholders were approved during the meeting, expressing complete support towards the management and its strategic initiatives lined up for the future of the Company,'' said ZEEL in a statement.

Last year in December ZEEL announced its merger with Culver Max Entertainment Private Limited (formerly Sony Pictures Networks India.

The proposal has received approval from stock exchanges BSE and NSE and is currently before the fair trade regulator Competition Commission of India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Newly formed craters located on Mars hold clues about atmosphere and interior

Newly formed craters located on Mars hold clues about atmosphere and interio...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Illumina launches next-generation DNA sequencers; India's top court legalizes abortion regardless of marital status and more

Health News Roundup: Illumina launches next-generation DNA sequencers; India...

 Global
3
Official: Russian strike in Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia kills 23 people, wounds 28 in a humanitarian convoy, reports AP.

Official: Russian strike in Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia kills 23 people, ...

 Ukraine
4
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Novak Djokovic returns to tour play, wins in Tel Aviv; Motor racing-Chadwick says drivers have been briefed on W Series finances and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Novak Djokovic returns to tour play, wins ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022