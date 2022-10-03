Lowe’s CEO Marvin Ellison: Technology and India Are Critical in Journey to USD 100 Billion Company

Lowe’s India announces USD 1 million investment in upskilling community programs over next three years Bengaluru, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India Lowe’s India today announced its commitment to invest $1 million over the next three years in upskilling programs for local communities. These programs will focus on STEM learning, digital skills and technologies in the sustainable energy space, among others. As part of this commitment, Lowe’s will partner with IIT Dharwad this year to upskill more than 300 underserved youth, innovators, entrepreneurs and teachers and equip them with futuristic technologies.

On his first visit to India, Lowe’s Chairman and CEO Marvin Ellison emphasized the company’s commitment to its center in India and the local communities. He shared that technology and the teams in India continue to play a pivotal role in the company’s journey to become a $100 billion omnichannel retailer.

Today’s upskilling announcement builds on Lowe’s commitment to its India operations. In March 2022, Lowe’s India announced the expansion of its operations with a second office in Bengaluru to support its workforce, which grew by 60 percent during the pandemic. This expansion enables Lowe’s India associates to continue to grow and provide unique capabilities across engineering, analytics, artificial intelligence, machine learning, product management, merchandising and finance functions.

“Technology has been a critical element in Lowe’s transformation, and our team in India has played a pivotal role in driving growth,” said Seemantini Godbole, Lowe's executive vice president, chief digital and information officer. “2021 marked our centennial, and as I look forward to the next 100 years for Lowe’s, we will continue to address the issues most important to our customers, our communities, our associates and our planet. We recognize that just as technology continues to enable our business growth, it also presents possibilities to do good. Lowe’s is committed to enabling the next generation with the right skills to support themselves, their families and the environment.” “The Lowe’s India team has been delivering cutting-edge technology products and business solutions to support our omnichannel and Total Home priorities across each touchpoint,” said Ankur Mittal, senior vice president, technology and managing director for Lowe’s India. “Combining that with our deep focus on our associates and communities has guided our efforts to build a workplace where our associates thrive and feel a strong sense of belonging.” Lowe’s aims to empower and enable underserved communities through sustainable outreach programs while supporting the local authorities in providing disaster relief and rehabilitation. In 2020 and 2021, Lowe’s contributed over 40CR to COVID-19 relief efforts. Lowe’s India is a certified Great Place to Work and has also been recognized among the top 100 of India's Best Workplaces™ for Women by the Great Place to Work Institute. About Lowe’s Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 19 million customer transactions a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2021 sales of over $96 billion, Lowe’s and its related businesses operate or service nearly 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ over 300,000 associates. Based in Bengaluru, India, Lowe’s India develops technology products and solutions, and delivers business capabilities to provide an engaging customer experience for Lowe's. Lowe’s India employs over 3,800 associates across technology, analytics, merchandising, supply chain, marketing, finance and accounting, product management and shared services leveraging new technologies and finding innovative methods to ensure Lowe's has a competitive edge in its key markets. Lowe’s India actively supports the communities it serves through programs focused on skill-building, disaster relief and housing and infrastructure. For more information, visit, www.lowes.co.in.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)