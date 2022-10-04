UP: 12-year-old girl killed after being hit by four-wheeler

Left Menu

A 12-year-old girl was killed after being hit by a four-wheeler here, police said. The girl was crossing the road when the four-wheeler hit her, police said, adding that driver of the vehicle fled the spot. The family members of the deceased did not allow the post mortem to take place, police said, adding that search is on to nab the accused driver.

PTI | Agra | Updated: 04-10-2022 00:11 IST | Created: 04-10-2022 00:11 IST
A 12-year-old girl was killed after being hit by a four-wheeler here, police said. The incident took place at Abhaypura Mor under the Malpura police station limits, they said. The girl was crossing the road when the four-wheeler hit her, police said, adding that driver of the vehicle fled the spot. The girl was rushed to the Sarojini Naidu hospital where she succumbed to her injuries, police said. The family members of the deceased did not allow the post mortem to take place, police said, adding that search is on to nab the accused driver.

