Singularity Group to Host SingularityU India Summit on November 14 and 15 in Bangalore

The conference will bring together hundreds of leaders from India, Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand to discuss exponential technologies as a tool to shape the future and their applications on individuals, organizations, and society Bangalore, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir) Singularity Group, a global impact organization that helps leaders leverage exponential technology to shape businesses and societies in the years ahead, today, announced the SingularityU India Summit, ‘Re:Imagine the Future’. Leaders from the world of technology, business, science and entrepreneurship will attend the event on November 14 and 15, 2022 at the Conrad Hilton in Bangalore. Machani Robotics will serve as the Diamond Sponsor with additional sponsorship opportunities still available for corporations, government organizations and venture capital groups interested in exponential technologies as a tool to shape the future. The two-day event, powered by HeroVired, and in association INK Talks and Machani Robotics will bring together innovative leaders and institutions, and create a plan to “pole vault” into the future. Over the course of two days, more than 20 experts will cover diverse topics including the future of work, finance, education, and AI, empowering a network of globally connected changemakers and leaders across India. Attendees can participate in master classes, workshops, and networking sessions discussing the future of work, electric mobility, education, cleantech and more.

Speakers include: • Rob Nail, Serial entrepreneur, Associate Founder, Faculty member & former CEO of Singularity University, • Shuo Chen, Singularity Expert: Entrepreneurship and Blockchain, • Taddy Bletcher, Singularity Expert: Education, • Lakshmi Pratury, Co-founder & CEO of INK Talks, • Prerna Jhunjhunwala, Founder of Creative Galileo and others. The Summit will host a second stage for Indian entrepreneurs to showcase their companies and the impact they are making on the Indian startup community and larger ecosystem of the country. “In this post-pandemic world, Singularity will be your guide as we work together to accelerate our journey towards a more equitable and sustainable future for us all,” said Dermot Mee, COO of Singularity Group. “If our ambition is to thrive, we need to collectively reimagine and design the future by shifting our mindset to think exponentially. We need to be the dreamers who learn to turn our dreams into reality.” For ticketing information and registration, please visit www.singularityuindia.com. About Singularity Group Singularity Group is a global impact organization that looks into the future to help leaders better understand how exponential technology will shape businesses and societies in the years ahead. Through a deeper understanding of the accelerated pace of change and the role that technology plays in it, these leaders create tremendous positive impact that improves the wellbeing of people and the health of the planet. Over the past decade, Singularity has worked with more than 75,000 leaders drawn from corporations, nonprofits, governments, investors and academia. With 250,000 impact-minded innovators across the Singularity network, over 125 chapters and partners across six continents and a strong digital presence, Singularity Group reaches millions of people each month. The organization has launched over 5,000 social impact initiatives, and its alumni have started more than 200 companies.

For more information, visit su.org.

