Left Menu

Gas Crisis Sparks Shutdown of Bangalore Hotels and Restaurants

The cessation of commercial gas supply in Bangalore is forcing hotels and restaurants to shut down, impacting essential services relied on by many. Rising energy costs and supply constraints are worsening the situation, prompting calls for government intervention to restore gas availability promptly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-03-2026 21:58 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 21:58 IST
Gas Crisis Sparks Shutdown of Bangalore Hotels and Restaurants
  • Country:
  • India

The Bangalore Hotels Association has announced that hotel and restaurant operations in the city will be significantly disrupted from March 10 due to a sudden cessation of commercial gas cylinder supplies. This interruption is a direct consequence of escalating energy costs and supply issues linked to the West Asia conflict.

In a public statement, the association highlighted the essential role of the hotel industry in serving common people, students, and medical professionals with daily meals, emphasizing the potential impact on these groups. The association also pointed out that oil companies had previously assured a stable gas supply for 70 days, making the halt a substantial setback.

Honorary President of the Bangalore Hotels Association, P C Rao, urged the government's immediate intervention, stating that hotel operators were left with no choice but to shut down due to the lack of gas. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also expressed concerns about the disruption, linking it to broader issues of rising LPG prices.

TRENDING

1
Legal Showdown: Battle Over La Martiniere College Land

Legal Showdown: Battle Over La Martiniere College Land

 India
2
Uttarakhand's Call for Expatriate Safety: An Urgent Mission

Uttarakhand's Call for Expatriate Safety: An Urgent Mission

 India
3
Hungary's Seizure Sparks Diplomatic Tensions with Ukraine

Hungary's Seizure Sparks Diplomatic Tensions with Ukraine

 Global
4
Iran's Hidden Uranium Stash: A Ticking Nuclear Dilemma Unfolds

Iran's Hidden Uranium Stash: A Ticking Nuclear Dilemma Unfolds

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Responsible AI in Africa: Ethical risks and governance gaps

How AI-powered digital twins could change the future of medicine

Circular bioeconomy and sustainable farming could transform global agriculture

Generative AI adoption may cut corporate energy use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026