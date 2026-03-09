Gas Crisis Sparks Shutdown of Bangalore Hotels and Restaurants

The Bangalore Hotels Association has announced that hotel and restaurant operations in the city will be significantly disrupted from March 10 due to a sudden cessation of commercial gas cylinder supplies. This interruption is a direct consequence of escalating energy costs and supply issues linked to the West Asia conflict.

In a public statement, the association highlighted the essential role of the hotel industry in serving common people, students, and medical professionals with daily meals, emphasizing the potential impact on these groups. The association also pointed out that oil companies had previously assured a stable gas supply for 70 days, making the halt a substantial setback.

Honorary President of the Bangalore Hotels Association, P C Rao, urged the government's immediate intervention, stating that hotel operators were left with no choice but to shut down due to the lack of gas. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also expressed concerns about the disruption, linking it to broader issues of rising LPG prices.