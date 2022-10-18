Regulator can’t revise power tariff payable to discom in the guise of prudence check: SC

The Supreme Court said on Tuesday the electricity regulator, DERC, cannot revise or re-determine the already fixed power tariff for discoms in the guise of “prudence check and truing up” as it would amount to amending the rates to be levied from consumers.

Prudence check relates to scrutiny of reasonableness of capital expenditure incurred or proposed to be incurred, while a true up claim is the expenditure incurred by a utility over and above the annual revenue. A bench comprising justices S A Nazeer and Krishna Murari allowed the appeal of private discom BSES Yamuna Power Ltd challenging certain findings of the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity (APTEL) in a 2014 judgment by which the downward revision of electricity tariff by Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) was upheld. “Revision or re¬determination of the tariff already determined by DERC on the pretext of prudence check and truing up would amount to amendment of the tariff order, which can be done only as per the provisions of sub¬Section (6) of Section 64 of the 2003 Act within the period for which the Tariff Order was applicable,” Justice Nazeer, writing a 54-page judgement, said.

Setting aside the DERC order, it said the power regulator cannot amend the tariff order for the period April 01, 2008 to March 31, 2010 “in the guise of ‘true¬up’ after the relevant financial year is over and the same is replaced by a subsequent tariff Order.” BSES Yamuna Power Ltd supplies electricity in certain parts of the national capital and has alleged that the DERC, which fixes the power tariff, has wrongly disallowed certain financial aspects in the name of truing up. The Tariff Appeals were filed by the discom before the APTEL challenging certain findings of the DERC in the Tariff Order of August 26, 2012 for truing up of financials for financial year 2008¬09 and Aggregate Revenue Requirement (ARR) for financial year 2011¬12. It was alleged by the discom that since privatisation, the ARR determined by the DERC was not even sufficient to meet the actual power purchase cost which has led to creation of a huge revenue gap. The actions of the DERC have resulted in a situation where the discoms are deeply indebted and have been forced to take loans to fund their day-to-day operations which, in turn, have also dried up leaving them without adequate money to pay their suppliers. “One of the substantial questions of law raised on four issues ... is whether it is permissible to amend the tariff order made under Section 64 of the 2003 Act during the ‘truing up’ exercise which needs to be answered before answering each of the aforesaid issues,” it said. Answering the question, the bench said, “It is not permissible to amend the tariff order during true up exercise. On the pretext of prudence check and truing up, DERC could not have amended the tariff order.” The discom alleged that truing up cannot be used to upset the methodology used for determination of ARR and such a conduct essentially amounts to changing the rules of the game after the game has started or changing the goal post with the sole intention to deny legitimate allowances to it. “We hold that the appellants are entitled to recover interest on Consumers Security Deposit as held by the DPCL. We direct the DERC to allow the interest on Consumers Security Deposit held by the DPCL and impact thereof to the appellants. The findings of the DERC and the APTEL in this regard are set aside,” it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)