Left Menu

U.S. goods trade deficit widens in September

The U.S. trade deficit in goods widened in September amid declining exports and rising imports, but that will probably not change expectations that trade led an anticipated rebound in economic growth in the third quarter. Exports of goods fell $2.8 billion to $177.6 billion.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-10-2022 18:21 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 18:21 IST
U.S. goods trade deficit widens in September
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. trade deficit in goods widened in September amid declining exports and rising imports, but that will probably not change expectations that trade led an anticipated rebound in economic growth in the third quarter. The goods trade deficit increased 5.7% to $92.2 billion last month, the Commerce Department said on Wednesday. Exports of goods fell $2.8 billion to $177.6 billion. Goods imports rose $2.2 billion to $269.8 billion.

The data was published ahead of the release on Thursday of the government's advance estimate of third-quarter gross domestic product. According to a Reuters survey of economists, GDP likely rebounded at a 2.4% annualized rate last quarter after declining at a 0.6% pace in the April-June quarter. The economy contracted in the first half of 2022, but is likely not in recession, with more than 2.5 million jobs created during that period. (Reporting By Lucia Mutikani Editing by Nick Zieminski)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
'Ground-breaking milestone': World leaders on Sunak becoming UK PM

'Ground-breaking milestone': World leaders on Sunak becoming UK PM

 Global
2
OnePlus 9/9 Pro and OnePlus 9RT get OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2

OnePlus 9/9 Pro and OnePlus 9RT get OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2

 Global
3
Webb telescope captures an entwined pair of interacting galaxies 270 million light-years away

Webb telescope captures an entwined pair of interacting galaxies 270 million...

 Global
4
Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Luzon, Philippines - EMSC

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Luzon, Philippines - EMSC

 Philippines

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022