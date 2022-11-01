Left Menu

Alembic Pharma gets USFDA nod for generic version of Glycopyrrolate injection

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2022 11:43 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 11:42 IST
Alembic Pharma gets USFDA nod for generic version of Glycopyrrolate injection
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd on Tuesday said it has received final approval from the US health regulator for its generic version of Glycopyrrolate injection used as a pre-operative medication to inhibit salivary gland and respiratory secretions.

The approval by the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) is for the Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Glycopyrrolate injection. The approval is for strengths 0.2 mg/1 mL and 0.4 mg/2 mL (0.2 mg/mL) single-dose vials and 1 mg/5 mL (0.2 mg/mL) and 4 mg/20 mL (0.2 mg/mL) multiple-dose vials, according to a regulatory filing.

''This is the first injectable product approval from our general sterile facility (F-3) which was inspected in August 2022,'' it added.

Glycopyrrolate injection is also indicated for use in adults as adjunctive therapy for the treatment of peptic ulcer when rapid anticholinergic effect is desired or when oral medication is not tolerated, the company said.

As per IQVIA data, Alembic said Glycopyrrolate injection had an estimated market size of USD 42 million for the 12 months ended June 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

 Australia
2
Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner solar system

Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner sola...

 Global
3
Building the future with robotics

Building the future with robotics

 Australia
4
NASA delays launch of LOFTID tech demo and NOAA's JPSS-2 satellite

NASA delays launch of LOFTID tech demo and NOAA's JPSS-2 satellite

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022