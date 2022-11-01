GST collection at Rs 1.52 lakh cr in Oct, second highest ever

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2022 12:53 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 12:52 IST
Representative Image
GST revenues rose 16.6 per cent to about Rs 1.52 lakh crore in October -- making it the second highest collection ever.

Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection had touched a record high of nearly Rs 1.68 lakh crore in April. In October last year, the revenues stood at over Rs 1.30 lakh crore.

The gross GST collected in the month of October 2022 is Rs 1,51,718 crore of which Central GST is Rs 26,039 crore, State GST is Rs 33,396 crore, Integrated GST is Rs 81,778 crore (including Rs 37,297 crore collected on import of goods) and Cess is Rs 10,505 crore (including Rs 825 crore collected on import of goods), which is second highest till date, an official statement said.

GST mop-up has been over Rs 1.40 lakh crore for eight months in a row.

During the month of September 2022, 8.3 crore e-way bills were generated, which was significantly higher than 7.7 crore e-way bills generated in August 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

