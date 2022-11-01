Nykaa's Q2 net profit rises to Rs 5.19 crore
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2022 13:17 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 13:14 IST
- Country:
- India
Beauty and fashion FSN E-Commerce Ventures, which operates under the Nykaa brand, on Tuesday posted a multi-fold increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 5.19 crore for the three months ended September.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1.17 crore in the same period a year ago.
Nykaas's consolidated revenue from operations increased 39 per cent to Rs 1,230.8 crore in the second quarter of the current financial year. In the year-ago period, the same stood at Rs 885.26 crore.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nykaa
- FSN E-Commerce Ventures
Advertisement