Left Menu

Car catches fire on flyover in Mumbai, no casualty

A car caught fire on a flyover in Matunga area of central Mumbai on Tuesday, and no casualties were reported in the incident, a civic official.The car with two occupants was on Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road around 4.45 pm, when smoke started emanating from the vehicles engine, the official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-11-2022 19:01 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 19:01 IST
Car catches fire on flyover in Mumbai, no casualty
  • Country:
  • India

A car caught fire on a flyover in Matunga area of central Mumbai on Tuesday, and no casualties were reported in the incident, a civic official.

The car with two occupants was on Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road around 4.45 pm, when smoke started emanating from the vehicle’s engine, the official said. The vehicle was immediately halted and the occupants alighted safely. Within a few seconds, the car was engulfed in flames, he said. The police and fire fighters reached the scene and doused the blaze, which had gutted the car completely, the official said.

Traffic on the arterial road was affected for close to 30 minutes due to the blaze, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

 Australia
2
Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner solar system

Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner sola...

 Global
3
A bridge in space? Hubble snaps two large galaxies connected by luminous bridge

A bridge in space? Hubble snaps two large galaxies connected by luminous bri...

 Global
4
NASA delays launch of LOFTID tech demo and NOAA's JPSS-2 satellite

NASA delays launch of LOFTID tech demo and NOAA's JPSS-2 satellite

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022