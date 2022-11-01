Telecom gear maker HFCL to invest Rs 425 crore under PLI scheme

Domestic telecom gear maker HFCL will invest around Rs 425 crore for manufacturing equipment under the production linked incentive scheme in the next four years.

HFCL is one of the 42 companies selected for the telecom PLI scheme which enables it to avail incentives up to Rs 652.79 crore.

''HFCL has committed an investment of around Rs 425 crore towards development and manufacture of various eligible products under the PLI scheme. The incentive amount will be distributed over a period of 5 years commencing from FY 2022-23 to 2026-27, allowing HFCL to be more competitive globally by adding margin-accretive products under its portfolio,'' it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The company has received an approval to avail incentive of up to Rs 652.79 crore from Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), Project Management Agency (PMA) and Competent Authority designated by the Government of India on its application for participation in the scheme.

On Monday, the Department of Telecom granted approval to 42 companies, including 28 MSMEs, under the scheme for telecom and networking products, entailing total committed investment of Rs 4,115 crore by the firms.

Out of them, 17 companies have applied for additional incentive of 1 per cent under the design-led manufacturing criteria.

''This approval worth Rs 652.79 crore will help us in improving our margins and enable us to emerge as a front-runner in this competitive global market. Given our current focus on research and development, we are committed to invest around Rs 425 crore for development and manufacturing of futuristic telecom products,'' HFCL Managing Director Mahendra Nahata said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)