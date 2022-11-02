Left Menu

5 people killed, 3 injured after truck hits SUV in MP

The accident took place at around 2 am on Gwalior-Morena Road, about 15 km from the district headquarters, Nurabad Police Station in-charge Shailendra Govil said. The eight persons were returning in the SUV to Bittholi village in Morena from Gwalior after visiting an ailing relative when the dumper truck hit their vehicle from behind, he said.

PTI | Morena | Updated: 02-11-2022 11:54 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 11:53 IST
Five members of a family were killed and three others seriously injured when a speeding dumper truck hit their sports utility vehicle (SUV) in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district in the early hours of Wednesday, police said. The accident took place at around 2 am on Gwalior-Morena Road, about 15 km from the district headquarters, Nurabad Police Station in-charge Shailendra Govil said. The eight persons were returning in the SUV to Bittholi village in Morena from Gwalior after visiting an ailing relative when the dumper truck hit their vehicle from behind, he said. Four members of the family died on the spot while another one succumbed during treatment in a hospital, the official said.

The three others suffered serious injuries and were undergoing treatment at a hospital in Gwalior, he said.

The dumper driver fled from the spot after the accident, the official said, adding that efforts were on to nab him.

