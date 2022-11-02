Left Menu

Nirmala Sitharaman to launch 6th round of commercial coal mines auction on Thursday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2022 19:07 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 18:16 IST
Nirmala Sitharaman to launch 6th round of commercial coal mines auction on Thursday
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will launch the sixth round of commercial coal mines auction on Thursday.

Sitharaman will be the chief guest at the launch event to be held in the national capital.

The coal mines to be auctioned are fully-explored and partially-explored coking and non-coking mines, the coal ministry said in a statement.

Coal minister Pralhad Joshi and Minister of State for coal, mines and railways Raosaheb Patil Danve will be the guests of honour for the event.

''Details of the mines, auction terms, timelines etc. can be accessed on MSTC auction platform,'' the coal ministry said in a statement.

The auction will be held in online mode through a transparent two-stage process, on the basis of percentage revenue share.

The coal ministry has so far auctioned 64 mines under commercial coal mines auction, which was launched in 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies; Uganda says Ebola outbreak death toll rises to 48 and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV maker Nio; China striving to control new COVID outbreaks - commission and more

Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022