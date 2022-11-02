Left Menu

EIH back in black with Rs 26.4 crore profit in Sept quarter

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2022 21:05 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 21:05 IST
EIH back in black with Rs 26.4 crore profit in Sept quarter
  • Country:
  • India

Hospitality firm EIH Ltd, which runs hotels and resorts under Oberoi and Trident brands, on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 26.48 crore for the second quarter ended September.

The company reported a loss of Rs 34.22 crore in the corresponding year-ago period.

Its revenue from operations rose to Rs 401.05 crore, as against Rs 228.96 crore, according to a regulatory filing.

However, EIH Ltd's total expenses also increased to Rs 355.9 crore in the July-September period from Rs 275.37 crore last year, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Irked by barking, 2 men kill stray dog in MP

Irked by barking, 2 men kill stray dog in MP

 India
2
Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

 India
3
CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory correction maneuver

CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory corre...

 Global
4
Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022