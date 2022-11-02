Left Menu

NSG, Punjab Police to conduct mock exercise in Amritsar on Nov 3

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 02-11-2022 21:51 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 21:51 IST
The Punjab Police and the counter-terrorism force National Security Guard will conduct a mock exercise at different locations here on November 3, a senior officer said.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Police Commissioner Arun Pal Singh said the drill will be carried out jointly as part of the exercise to be ready for any threat.

He further said the sound of hand grenades and bomb blasts will be used as part of the exercise.

Urging people not to panic because of such sound, he said during the exercise, traffic will be also affected and movement of ambulances will be visible on roads.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

