Left Menu

Indian Bank Q2 profit up 13 pc at Rs 1,225 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2022 16:16 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 16:15 IST
Indian Bank Q2 profit up 13 pc at Rs 1,225 cr
Indian Bank Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Bank on Thursday reported 13 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 1,225 crore for September quarter 2022-23 as provisions for bad loans fell.

The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 1,089 crore for the year-ago period.

Total income in the quarter increased to Rs 12,538 crore from Rs 11,440.42 crore in the same period a year ago, Indian Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Net interest income during the quarter was higher 15 per cent at Rs 4,684 crore. Fee income grew 18 per cent to Rs 723 crore.

Asset quality of the bank improved as gross non-performing assets (NPAs) fell to 7.30 per cent of gross advances (equivalent to Rs 31,959 crore) as of September 30, 2022 from 9.56 per cent (Rs 36,886 crore) by the end of same period a year ago.

Similarly, net NPAs or bad loans came down to 1.50 per cent (Rs 6,174 crore) from 3.26 per cent (Rs 11,749 crore).

However, total provisions for bad loans and contingencies were kept higher at Rs 2,404 crore for the quarter, up 10 per cent from Rs 2,187 crore in the year-ago period.

Also, the bank's recovery from bad debts fell 39 per cent from a year ago to Rs 478 crore in September 2022 quarter.

The lender had fresh slippages to the tune of Rs 2,379 crore during Q2FY23, down from Rs 3,952 crore in the year- ago period.

Among other key ratios, the cost of income ratio improved to 44.27 per cent from 45.85 per cent and yield on advances moved up to 7.48 per cent from 6.98 per cent.

However, cost of deposits were higher at 4.02 per cent against 3.86 per cent and cost of funds were up at 4.05 per cent versus 3.89 per cent.

Indian Bank stock settled at Rs 250.50 on BSE, up 2.47 per cent from the previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Blue whales found to swallow 10 million microplastic pieces daily and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
MP: Lioness give birth to 3 cubs in Gwalior zoo

MP: Lioness give birth to 3 cubs in Gwalior zoo

India
3
Oldest star clusters in universe revealed

Oldest star clusters in universe revealed

 Canada
4
Health News Roundup: Shanghai Disney visitors told to stay home after COVID case, Foxconn ups bonuses; In Africa's monkeypox outbreak, sickness and death go undetected and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai Disney visitors told to stay home after COVID ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022