Left Menu

Par panel to seek FinMin's explanation for rejecting proposal to raise pension under EPFO

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2022 17:52 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 17:18 IST
Par panel to seek FinMin's explanation for rejecting proposal to raise pension under EPFO
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Parliamentary panel will seek explanation from the finance ministry for turning down the labour ministry's proposal to increase the pension of EPFO subscribers from the current Rs 1,000 per month.

The quantum of increase proposed by the labour ministry could not be ascertained.

Top officials from the labour ministry and Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on Thursday briefed Parliamentary Standing Committee on Labour chaired by BJD MP Bhartruhari Mahtab on operation of the EPF pension scheme and management of its corpus fund.

The finance ministry had not agreed to the labour ministry's proposal for any enhancement in the monthly pension, the officials informed the panel.

The panel has now decided to call top officials from the finance ministry to seek explanation behind the move.

The labour ministry has constituted a High-Empowered Monitoring Committee for complete evaluation and review of the Employees Pension Scheme (EPS), 1995.

The committee in its report had recommended that the minimum monthly pension payable to the member/widow/widower pensioner may be raised to at least Rs 2,000, provided annual budgetary provision for the same should be made.

Earlier this year, the panel in its report had termed the the pension of Rs 1,000 ''grossly inadequate'' and it is imperative for the labour ministry to pursue a proposal for raising the amount.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Blue whales found to swallow 10 million microplastic pieces daily and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
Oldest star clusters in universe revealed

Oldest star clusters in universe revealed

 Canada
3
MP: Lioness give birth to 3 cubs in Gwalior zoo

MP: Lioness give birth to 3 cubs in Gwalior zoo

India
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022