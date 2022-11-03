Left Menu

Ananda Sangha hosts its annual spiritual fair 2022

Glimpses of the annual spiritual fair 2022 of Ananda Sangha held recently. Image Credit: ANI
Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): Ananda Sangha Pune hosted its annual spiritual fair recently - a mega fair with over 40 stalls, 18 speakers, 11 workshops on different subjects pertaining to daily life, such as success, relationships, healing, meditation, yoga, and more, depicting various aspects of the path of Kriya Yoga as explained by Paramhansa Yogananda. The theme of the fair was "Stand Unshaken: How to Face Change with Courage". Apart from workshops, the event featured a special Bharatnatyam dance performance on the theme and screened two movies that won several international awards.

Nayaswami Jyotish and Nayaswami Devi, Ananda Worldwide Spiritual Directors presented the keynote and PadmaShri D R Kaarthikeyan was the Chief Guest. The event saw several launches which included

- Nayaswamis Jyotish and Devi's new book Touch of Peace and an exclusive art exhibition dedicated to meditation-born art that unveiled Nayaswami Jyotish's latest painting. - Ananda Seva - elucidation of the principles and practice of Seva as a valid path to enlightenment.

- The Ananda Sangha Pune chapter of Sharing Nature, a global movement that helps people deepen their relationship with nature. The event also brought special emphasis to a new way of education as explained by Yogananda and his direct disciple, Swami Kriyananda, called Education for Life.

It was a day of inspiration, fun, food, and new friendship for people from all walks of life. There was plenty to take home for new beginnings and renewal of one's self with greater purpose and meaning. Recordings of all classes will be available on Ananda Sangha's Pune YouTube page (see link below). We continue to ride the inspirational wave with follow-up classes on Kriya Yoga, as listed below:

WORKSHOPS Nov 6th and 12th Learn to Meditate

Nov 20th Using Mindpower to Heal Oneself & Others Nov 27th Drawing Lifeforce Into the Body at Will: The Power of Energization Exercise

Ananda Sangha is a global spiritual movement, founded by Swami Kriyananda, a direct disciple of the world-renowned Yoga Master, Paramhansa Yogananda, known for his best-selling spiritual classic, Autobiography of a Yogi. Ananda Sangha shares the teachings of Paramhansa Yogananda and illustrates through simple living and high thinking the practical benefits of yoga and meditation. This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

