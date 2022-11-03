AI chief says significant investments will be made to grow AI Express fleet, network

As Air India looks to have 30 per cent share in both domestic and international markets, the airlines' chief Campbell Wilson has said that significant investments will be made to grow the fleet of Air India Express after the AirAsia India merger.

The Tata group is working on streamlining its airline business and will be having a single low-cost carrier under the Air India Express brand after merging AirAsia India with it. The merger is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.

''We will also be investing significantly to grow the new Air India Express's fleet, network and market share dramatically in the coming months and years. This growth, and that of the full-service Air India, will accord many new and exciting opportunities for the Group and staff alike,'' Campbell said in a communication to the employees on Wednesday.

To ensure alignment between the two carriers, Campbell said that during and beyond the integration process, he will chair the boards of Air India Express and AirAsia India.

On both the boards, Air India CCO Nipun Aggarwal, respective CEOs -- Aloke Singh and Sunil Bhaskaran -- Air India's independent directors -- P R Ramesh and Alice Vaidyan -- will be there. Air India CFO Vinod Hejmadi will remain on Air India Express board, as per the communication.

According to Campbell, the two budget carriers together feature 52 aircraft and have more than 20 domestic and 13 international destinations.

On Wednesday, it was announced that Air India has signed agreements to have a 100 per cent stake in AirAsia India. The carrier is a joint venture between Tata Sons and Air Asia Investment Ltd. Tata Sons has an 83.67 per cent stake and the remaining 16.33 per cent shareholding is with AirAsia.

