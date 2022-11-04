DIARY-Top Economic Events to Dec. 27

For other diaries, please see:

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington ------------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ------------------------------------------------------------- FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 4 LONDON - Executive Director for Markets at Bank of England Andrew Hauser gives a keynote speech at the European Central Bank Conference on Money Markets - 1000 GMT. LONDON - Bank of England chief economist Huw Pill and Director of Monetary Analysis Fergal Shortall gives briefing on Monetary Policy Report National Agency - 1215 GMT. WINDSOR, United Kingdom - Closing remarks by ECB Board member Andrea Enria at Cumberland Lodge Financial Services Summit - 1230 GMT. BOSTON - Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Susan Collins speaks on macroeconomic conditions and key dimensions of monetary policymaking in the current context before virtual event of the Brookings Institution's Hutchins Center on Fiscal & Monetary Policy - 1400 GMT. TALLINN - Christine Lagarde President of the European Central Bank gives lecture in Tallinn, meets with Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, Estonian Finance Minister Annely Akkermann and local entrepreneurs – 0930 GMT FRANKFURT - Open lecture by ECB President Christine Lagarde organised by Eesti Pank and dedicated to Professor Ragnar Nurkse – 0930 GMT. MADRID - Keynote speech by ECB Vice-President Luis de Guindos followed by debate at Energy Prospectives session organised by Naturgy Foundation and IESE Business School in Madrid – 0845 GMT. MONDAY, NOVEMBER 7

** BRUSSELS - Fabio Panetta, member of the executive board of the ECB, and Andrea Enria, chair of the supervisory board of the ECB, participates in Eurogroup meeting in Brussels. ** FRANKFURT - Pre-recorded video message by Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank, for joint European Commission/ECB high-level conference titled 'Towards a legislative framework enabling a digital euro for citizens and businesses' – 0840 GMT

** LONDON - Virtual Q&A with Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill -1700 GMT LONDON - Executive Director for Financial Stability Strategy at Bank of England Sarah Breeden delivers speech at ISDA-AIMI "The Bank of England on NBFI and Leverage" – 0900 GMT. FRANKFURT – Participation by ECB Board member Fabio Panetta in a panel discussion at the joint European Commission/ECB high-level conference titled 'Towards a legislative framework enabling a digital euro for citizens and businesses' - 0930 GMT. CLEVELAND - Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester and Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Susan Collins participate in a moderated discussion before hybrid Women in Economics Symposium organized by the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland - 2040 GMT. RICHMOND - Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin gives welcome remarks before hybrid "Demystifying Inflation" District Dialogue hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond – 2300 GMT. TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Oct. 27-28 policy meeting - 2350 GMT. TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 8 ** BRUSSELS - Luis de Guindos, vice-president of the European Central Bank, participates in ECOFIN meeting in Brussels. FRANKFURT - Joachim Nagel President of the Deutsche Bundesbank, Member of the Executive Board of the Deutsche Bundesbank Joachim Wuermeling and ECB Supervisory Board Chair Andrea Enria will speak at the conference – 0715 GMT ZURICH, Switzerland - Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan delivers speech on Decision-making under uncertainty: The importance of pragmatism, consistency and determination, SNB-FRB-BIS High-Level Conference on Global Risk, Uncertainty, and Volatility, Zurich – 0815 GMT LONDON - Bank of England chief economist Huw Pill is a panellist at the UBS European Conference in London "Global monetary policy challenges" - 0900 GMT. FRANKFURT - Speech by ECB bank supervisor Andrea Enria at Bundesbank-Symposium 'Banking supervision in dialogue' - 0840 GMT. LIDINGO, Sweden - First Deputy Riksbank Governor Anna Breman attends HSB's conference and talks about the current world situation with war, ongoing inflation and approaching recession - 1300 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0800 GMT. WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 9

** STOCKHOLM - The Riksbank is holding a press conference on financial stability. The press conference will be attended by Riksbank Governor Stefan Ingves and Olof Sandstedt, head of the Financial Stability Department – 1000 GMT WINCHESTER, Virginia - Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin speaks on the economic outlook before the Top of Virginia Economic Summit 2022 - 1600 GMT ZURICH, Switzerland - Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams gives keynote remarks before the SNB-FRB-BIS high-level conference on global risk, uncertainty, and volatility organized by the Swiss National Bank, Federal Reserve Board, and the Bank for International Settlements - 0800 GMT. LONDON - Bank of England policymaker Jonathan Haskel gives a speech to the Digital Futures at Work Research Centre "Restarting the future: how to fix the intangible economy" - 1300 GMT. FRANKFURT - Online panel participation by ECB board member Frank Elderson at event organised by Euro-Mediterranean Economists Association (EMEA) at COP27 - Finance Day - 1000 GMT. OSLO - Financial Stability Report 2022, where Norges Bank assesses vulnerabilities and risks in the financial system, will be published - 0900 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Riksbank Financial Stability Report 2022:2 will be published - 0830 GMT. BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt. THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 10 PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker speaks on the economic outlook before the Risk Management Association, Philadelphia Chapter, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – 1400 GMT ZURICH - Board Member of the Swiss National Bank (SNB) Andrea Maechler speaks at Annual Meeting of Swiss Financial Institute - 1230 GMT LONDON - External Member of the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee Silvana Tenreyro gives a keynote speech at the Society of Professional Economists Annual Conference – 1310 GMT. LJUBLJANA - Roundtable discussion with Isabel Schnabel, member of the executive board of the eCB, at Bank of Slovenia - 1300 GMT HOUSTON, Texas - Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Lorie Logan speaks before the "Energy and the Economy: The New Energy Landscape" conference co-hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas and the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City - 1435 GMT. HOUSTON, Texas - Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Esther George speaks before the "Energy and the Economy: The New Energy Landscape" conference co-hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas and the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City - 1830 GMT. OTTAWA – Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem speaks at Public Policy Forum on the evolution of Canadian labour markets – 1705 GMT. FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 11 FRANKFURT - Lunch talk by Member of the Executive Board, European Central Bank Fabio Panetta at Italian Institute for International Political Studies – 1200 GMT LONDON - Bank of England policy maker Silvana Tenreyro delivers keynote speech speech at the Society of Professional Economists Annual Conference – 1310 GMT FRANKFURT - Remarks by ECB board member Luis de Guindos followed by a Q&A at XXVII Encuentro de Economía en S'Agaró organised by Fundació Internacional Olof Palme - 1200 GMT. WASHINGTON, D.C. - Policy panel participation by ECB board member Philip Lane at 23rd Jacques Polak Annual Research Conference in Washington, D.C. - 1600 GMT. TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 15 PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker gives keynote before the Global Interdependence Center 40th Annual Monetary & Trade Conference and Global Citizen Award Ceremony, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – 1400 GMT TOKYO - Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau is scheduled to give one of two closing address­es at the 2022 Paris Europlace International Financial Forum in Tokyo - 0300 GMT. THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 17 CLEVELAND - Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester gives opening remarks at hybrid 10th annual financial stability conference hosted by Cleveland Fed and the Office of Financial Research - 1440 GMT. MINNEAPOLIS - Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari moderates a panel discussion with Federal Reserve Board Governor Philip Jefferson at the Minneapolis Fed's Fall 2022 Institute Research Conference - 1540 GMT. GENEVA, Switzerland - Swiss National Bank Member of the Governing Board Andrea Maechler and Alternate Member of the Governing Board, Thomas Moser deliver Speech on Money Market Event – 1730 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0800 GMT. FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 18 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1200 GMT. TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 22 PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for November – 1330 GMT. WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 23 WASHINGTON DC - Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of November 1-2, 2022 – 1900 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Riksbank holds monetary policy meeting - 0800 GMT. WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Monetary Policy Statement and Media Conference. THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 24 STOCKHOLM - Swedish Central Bank announces interest rate decision. November 2022 Monetary policy report will be published - 0830 GMT. TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 29 VADUZ, LIECHTENSTEIN - Martin Schlegel, vice-chairman of the Governing Board of the Swiss National Bank, delivers speech at Forum for Financial Market Stability, Vaduz – 1500 GMT. WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 30 WASHINGTON, D.C. - Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book of economic condition - 1900 GMT. BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt. THURSDAY, DECEMBER 1 BERLIN - General Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt MONDAY, DECEMBER 5 STOCKHOLM - Swedish Central Bank minutes from the monetary policy will be published - 0830 GMT WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 7 OTTAWA - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement THURSDAY, DECEMBER 8 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0800 GMT FRIDAY, DECEMBER 9 WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve issues quarterly financial accounts of the United States - 1700 GMT TUESDAY, DECEMBER 13 LONDON - Bank of England publishes Financial Stability Report December 2022 – 1030 GMT. WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (to Dec. 14) WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 14 WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest rates followed by statement - 1900 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference THURSDAY, DECEMBER 15 FRANKFURT - ECB president Christine Lagarde speaks to reporters following the Governing Council's monetary policy meeting – 1345 GMT. OSLO - Norway Central Bank announces interest rate decision - 0900 GMT BERN - Swiss National Bank (SNB) Monetary policy assessment with news conference - 0830 GMT OSLO - Norway Central Bank holds Announcement of the executive board's interest rate decision and publication of Monetary Policy followed by press conference - 0930 GMT LONDON - Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after the rate decision - 1200 GMT BERLIN - Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt - 1330 GMT BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt FRIDAY, DECEMBER 16 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1200 GMT MONDAY, DECEMBER 19 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0800 GMT TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to Dec. 20) TUESDAY, DECEMBER 20 PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for December – 1330 GMT. THURSDAY, DECEMBER 22 TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases minutes of monetary policy meeting held on Oct. 27 and 28 - 2350 GMT TUESDAY, DECEMBER 27 TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Dec. 19-20 policy meeting - 2350 GMT

