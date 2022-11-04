Left Menu

Iran's Raisi tells Biden: Iran was freed 43 years ago -TV

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 04-11-2022 13:12 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 13:11 IST
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi (File Photo ) Image Credit: ANI
Iran's hardline president on Friday said that Iran had been freed by the 1979 Islamic revolution, responding to a vow by U.S. President Joe Biden to "free Iran".

"I am telling Biden that Iran was freed 43 years ago," President Ebrahim Raisi said in a live televised speech.

Biden on Thursday vowed to "free" Iran and said that demonstrators working against the country's government would soon succeed in freeing themselves.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

