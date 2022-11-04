Left Menu

Mumbai: Technical snag delays local trains on WR's fast corridor

The local services in the Western Railways fast corridor in Mumbai were delayed for a brief period on Friday morning due to the failure of a track-changing point, an official said.There was a point failure track-changing point at Goregaon on Up and Down fast lines at 6.20 am.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-11-2022 13:22 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 13:20 IST
Mumbai: Technical snag delays local trains on WR's fast corridor
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The local services in the Western Railway's fast corridor in Mumbai were delayed for a brief period on Friday morning due to the failure of a track-changing point, an official said.

There was a ''point failure'' (track-changing point) at Goregaon on Up and Down fast lines at 6.20 am. The problem was resolved at around 7.23 am, a spokesperson of the Western Railway said.

The trains running on the fast corridor were delayed during the morning rush hour because of the technical snag, he said. ''Due to this technical problem, all up and down fast suburban locals are running late by 15 to 20 minutes. Inconvenience caused is deeply regretted,'' the Western Railway's divisional railway manager of Mumbai division tweeted.

The suburban local trains, which are termed as Mumbai's lifeline, ferry around 35 lakh commuters every day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies; Uganda says Ebola outbreak death toll rises to 48 and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV maker Nio; China striving to control new COVID outbreaks - commission and more

Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022