Left Menu

MP: Toll in Khargone fuel tanker fire rises to 15 as five more die

PTI | Khargone | Updated: 04-11-2022 16:58 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 16:58 IST
MP: Toll in Khargone fuel tanker fire rises to 15 as five more die
  • Country:
  • India

The death toll in the fuel tanker fire incident in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone rose to 15 after five more people succumbed to their injuries, a senior official said on Friday.

A fuel tanker caught fire on October 26 after it overturned near a village in Khargone district, some 125 km from here, killing a woman on the spot, while another person died in the hospital the next day.

The vehicle exploded when people were collecting spilt fuel, officials had said.

Two more persons died at a hospital in Indore on Friday, while three other victims died two days ago, Khargone sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Omnarayan Singh Badkul said.

With the latest deaths, the toll in the accident has risen to 15, he said. Meanwhile, on the directives of Khargone collector Kumar Purshottam, Badkul has handed over ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of 13 victims by visiting Anjangaon, an official said.

The bodies of two persons who succumbed on Friday will be brought to their hometowns in the evening, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies; Uganda says Ebola outbreak death toll rises to 48 and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV maker Nio; China striving to control new COVID outbreaks - commission and more

Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022