UK union suspends planned rail strikes in November

Reuters | London | Updated: 04-11-2022 21:14 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 21:14 IST
British rail workers have suspended plans to carry out three days of strike action across the network this month, the RMT trade union said on Friday.

The RMT said in a statement it would now enter into a period of "intensive negotiations" with the train operating companies and Network Rail, which owns, operates and develops Britain's railway infrastructure.

