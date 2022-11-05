Left Menu

India allows sugar exports of 6 mln T in 2022/23

India will allow the export of 6 million tonnes of sugar in 2022/23, in line with market expectations, as the country's production is set to jump to a record high for the second straight year, the government said in on Saturday.

The south Asian country is the world's biggest producer of sugar and the second biggest exporter of the sweetener.

New Delhi has allocated 6 million tonnes of sugar to mills based on their production in the past three years, the government said in a notification.

