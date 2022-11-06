Left Menu

India is world’s fastest growing innovation ecosystem: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar

India is the fastest growing innovation ecosystem in the world where around 102 unicorns have been created in the last few years, Minister of State for Skill Development, Entrepreneurship, Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar has said here.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 06-11-2022 08:36 IST | Created: 06-11-2022 08:36 IST
India is world’s fastest growing innovation ecosystem: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

India is the fastest growing innovation ecosystem in the world where around 102 unicorns have been created in the last few years, Minister of State for Skill Development, Entrepreneurship, Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar has said here. Speaking at 'Vishwa Sadhhavna' event here on Saturday, Chandrasekhar said that none of these unicorns have famous last names. “They don't have any political connection. They have been built on enterprise and capability, and determination and hard work,” he said. The minister spoke about various initiatives taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and transforming India into ''New India'' during the Dubai Chapter of the event, organised by the NID Foundation. He said that Prime Minister Modi ''is very clear that businesses create investments, they create jobs, and most importantly, they create revenues for the government to support those who are vulnerable.'' Chandrasekhar said that India has covered a great distance in the electronics and digital space. “In 2014, 92 percent of all mobile phones that we used in India were imported. In 2014, we exported zero electronics, and now in 2022, 97 per cent of the mobile phones consumed in India are manufactured at home,” he said.

According to Chandrasekhar, the total exports of mobile phones alone as a category was Rs 70,000 crores. He also said that for the first time in independent India’s history, actual tax collection exceeded the targets by over 10 per cent last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to April 2023; In Spain's La Rioja, old vines could future-proof wine against climate change and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to A...

 Global
2
Psyche asteroid mission moving forward; NASA to incorporate recommendations from review board

Psyche asteroid mission moving forward; NASA to incorporate recommendations ...

 United States
3
Bank of Baroda Q2 profit rises 59 pc to Rs 3,313 cr

Bank of Baroda Q2 profit rises 59 pc to Rs 3,313 cr

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, officials say; U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, officials say, and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, official...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022