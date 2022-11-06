Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media
Reuters | Dar Es Salaam | Updated: 06-11-2022 13:38 IST | Created: 06-11-2022 13:18 IST
- Country:
- Tanzania
A Precision Air plane crashed into Lake Victoria in Tanzania while attempting to land at an airport in Bukoba, state-owned Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation (TBC) reported on Sunday.
TBC said 15 people had been rescued so far but it was unknown how many passengers were on board or whether there were any fatalities.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tanzania
- Lake Victoria
Advertisement