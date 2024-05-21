Left Menu

Monks Rally in Kolkata to Protest CM Banerjee's Remarks and Jalpaiguri Ashram Attack

Monks of West Bengal will hold the 'Sant Swabhiman Yatra' rally in Kolkata on May 24 to protest against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's remarks and to condemn the attack on Ramakrishna Mission Ashram in Jalpaiguri. The rally is organized by VHP and Bangiya Sanyasi Samaj.

Monks of West Bengal have decided to bring out a rally in Kolkata on May 24 in protest against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's remarks against some monks of Ramakrishna Mission and Bharat Sevasharam Sangha.

The 'Sant Swabhiman Yatra' will be organised in north Kolkata by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and members of the Bangiya Sanyasi Samaj, an apex body of monks in West Bengal.

The participants of the rally will also condemn the attack on a Ramakrishna Mission Ashram in Jalpaiguri on Sunday.

''The CM is making such remarks due to vote bank politics. We strongly condemn it. Monks of West Bengal will hold a protest rally against the comments,'' VHP leader Sourish Mukherjee said.

Banerjee had stated that certain monks of influential monastic orders in West Bengal were working on the instructions of the BJP in the elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticised the remarks, accusing the TMC of threatening monks for vote bank politics.

Banerjee defended her statement, saying she was criticising certain individuals and not the institutions.

Unidentified persons also stormed the premises of Ramakrishna Mission (RKM) in Jalpaiguri and threatened monks and other employees at gunpoint.

An RKM official, however, suggested that local land mafia was behind the incident, which was reportedly a matter of property dispute. The monks lodged a complaint at Bhaktinagar police station against a local tough and his associates.

