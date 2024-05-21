Severe Storm Strikes Serbia: Woman Killed by Falling Tree
A severe storm in Serbia claimed a woman's life after a falling tree crushed her car in Sombor. Interior Minister Ivica Dacic urged caution during extreme weather, attributing part of the cause to climate change. Heavy rain and hail also disrupted power in nearby regions.
- Country:
- Serbia
A falling tree killed a woman in Serbia in a heavy storm Tuesday that also caused power cuts and pummeled towns with hail.
Interior Minister Ivica Dacic said the tree fell on the woman's car in the northern town of Sombor.
Dacic urged caution during extreme weather conditions, which experts say is partly caused by climate change.
Earlier, hail and heavy rain fell in western Serbia, briefly cutting electricity in the southwestern town of Novi Pazar.
In neighboring Croatia, strong winds and rain felled trees in some areas.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
