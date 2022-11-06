Left Menu

Indian Academy of Neurology institutes annual award in memory Ashok Panagariya

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2022 18:52 IST | Created: 06-11-2022 18:52 IST
Indian Academy of Neurology, a body for neurologists in India, has recently instituted an annual award in the memory of Padma Shri Ashok Panagariya.

Dr Ashok Panagariya Research Scholar Award will be given to neurologists under the age of 40, the association said in a statement.

The first award was given to Jitendra K Sahu, a Professor in Pediatric Neurology at PGI Chandigarh on Saturday. The award carries a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh and is decided by a committee of leading neurologists, it said.

Panagariya, brother of former National Institution for Transforming India (NITI) Aayog Vice Chairman Arvind Panagariya, was one of India's top neurologists. He lost his life to COVID-19 in 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

