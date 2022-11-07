Left Menu

Five killed in separate road accidents in Chhattisgarh

PTI | Korba/Mahasamund | Updated: 07-11-2022 13:23 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 13:20 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Five persons were killed in separate road accidents in Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi and Mahasamund districts of Chhattisgarh, police said on Monday.

Three persons died after their motorcycle rammed into a stationary container vehicle on Kotmi Road, under Pendra police station limits in Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi district, on Sunday night, an official said.

The accident took place around 110 km from Korba district, it was stated.

The victims Subham Manikpuri (22), Suraj Prajapati (23) and Basant Prajapati alias Chintu (26), were residents of Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi, he said.

The trio was heading towards Pendra when their two-wheeler hit the container vehicle and they died on the spot, the official said. In another accident, two men were killed when their car hit a tree under Kotwali police station limits in Mahasamund district on Sunday, police said.

The victims Vikas alias Chotu Sahu (21) and Aryan Mishra (22) were travelling from Ghodari when their speeding car hit a tree on the side of the road, an official said, adding that the duo were killed on the spot.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

