Taiwan announces first investment in Lithuania

Taiwan's National Development Fund will investing 3.5 million euros ($3.50 million) in Lithuanian tech company Litilit, the head of the Taiwanese representative office in Lithuania said on Monday.

Two more investment in Lithuania will be announced later this year or by early 2023 to bring total to 10 million euros, Taiwan announced. ($1 = 1.0004 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)