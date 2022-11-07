Left Menu

Divi's Lab Q2 net dips 18 pc at Rs 494 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2022 15:50 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 15:50 IST
Divi's Laboratories on Monday said its consolidated net profit declined by 18 per cent to Rs 494 crore in the second quarter of the current financial year.

The drug firm had reported a net profit of Rs 606 crore in the July-September period of last fiscal.

Revenue from operations declined to Rs 1,854 crore in the September quarter as against Rs 1,987 crore in the year-ago period.

Shares of the company on Monday ended 8.63 per cent at Rs 3,422 apiece on the BSE.

