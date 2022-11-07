American Brew Crafts's BlockBuster Wins 'Bronze' at Brewski Awards

Only Indian beer brand to be recognized at Brewski Awards 2022 (an international beer competition) Hyderabad, Telangana, India (NewsVoir) American Brew Crafts Pvt. Ltd., a modern-day independent brewing company making the highest quality products with the best ingredients won a Bronze Medal for its BlockBuster beer at the 2022 annual Brewski Awards, an international beer competition that recognizes beers brands with extraordinary quality and integrity that resonate with the consumers. BlockBuster was the only Indian Beer recognized at Brewski Awards 2022. It was rated as a good solid-tasting beer in the category Australasian, Latin American, and Tropical Style Light Beer. Brewski Awards 2022 is an International Beer Competition with the participation of more than 600 beer brands. The event is judged by highly experienced beer consumers, that taste beers independently. The director of the judging panel is a Certified Cicerone that oversees the entire tasting process as well as the selection of judges. The judges are an enthusiast not in the industry. All entries to Brewski Awards, an international beer competition are scrutinized thoroughly for aroma, appearance, flavour, mouthfeel, and overall to identify the products that stand out. Expressing ecstasy over receiving the award, Mr. Nagendra Tayi, Chief Executive Officer, American Brew Crafts Pvt. Ltd. said, “We are delighted to receive the Bronze Medal for BlockBuster at the Brewski Awards 2022. This is a credible recognition of the excellence of taste, flavour, overall experience, and quality of BlockBuster beer from the connoisseurs. Our unwavering commitment to quality and perfection at American Brew Crafts is what has allowed us to garner such prestigious awards in such a short time. We are delighted that ABC Ltd. has been acknowledged for its efforts in the brewing industry, and this recognition is evidence of our consistency.” Recently the variants BlockBuster Lager and BlockBuster Strong were rated GOLD in two categories - Packaging and Liquid Tasting at Spiritz Selection 2022. About American Brew Crafts Pvt. Ltd.

American Brew Crafts Pvt. Ltd. was established in 2017 to create alcobev products for a fast-growing economy with relatively minimal options. They acquired breweries from Lilasons Brewery in Telangana and Arthos Brewery in AP and upgraded the infrastructure by installing state-of-the-art German machinery and a packing zone. BlockBuster beer is the flagship brand of American Brew Crafts Pvt. Ltd. It is a new brand crafted for the next generation of customers. The current portfolio of American Brew Crafts Pvt. Ltd. has BlockBuster Lager, BlockBuster Strong Ultra Lager, Ultra-Strong, to name a few. About Brewski Awards The Brewski Awards (www.brewskiawards.com), was founded in 2015 to bring experienced beer consumers to taste and judge beers from around the world. The competition is unique as the judging panel tastes every beer entered. The competition maintains the highest and most consistent standards of integrity and professionalism. Our goal is to help promote and shine a spotlight on beer brands that resonate with consumers. Its judges are highly experienced beer consumers that taste independently of each other, and the director of the tasting panel is a Certified Cicerone® that oversees the entire tasting process as well as selecting the judges.

