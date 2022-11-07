Left Menu

Dropout Chaiwala: An Indian's start-up tea revolution in Melbourne

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 07-11-2022 16:35 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 16:35 IST
Dropout Chaiwala: An Indian's start-up tea revolution in Melbourne
  • Country:
  • Australia

In an ideal world, Sanjith Konda House would have been completing his Bachelors in Business Administration (BBA) from a leading Australian University, and applying for a white-collar internship.

But a cushy corporate job became a distant reality when the 22-year-old decided to become a ''tea-seller'', or ''chaiwala'', as he loves to call himself.

Melbourne, known for its coffee fetish, is now binging on tea and samosas as the Nellore-born Sanjith, with his maiden start-up venture 'Dropout Chaiwala', has turned his business into a million (Australian) dollar company in just about a year.

It's a bustling Sunday morning in Melbourne's busy CBD (Central Business District) area Elizabeth Street and one can see Indians, native Australians and a few Hispanics enjoying their favourite morning poison -- a steaming cup of tea.

The glow sign 'Dropout Chaiwala' piqued an Indian tourist's interest as he stopped by for a cursory second glance. If anyone thinks what's there in a name, think again as a small tea joint has become one of the favourite hangout places of the Indian diaspora in Melbourne.

''I came here to study Bachelors in Business Administration at the La Trobe University but I failed to complete my course. I became a college drop out and then I wanted my own start-up.

''I was fascinated about tea from childhood and then conceived the idea of Dropout Chaiwala,'' Sanjith narrated his story.

''My parents were initially shocked that I had dropped out and then apprehensive that I am planning my own business venture. Melbourne is the world's coffee capital and I was planning to open a tea joint,'' Sanjith could now afford to smile.

Asrar, an NRI, believed in his project and decided to become an angel investor.

''I think next month, our revenue is going to roughly hit 1 million AUD (Rs 5.2 crore approx) after tax deductions and paying all overheads. The profit should be roughly 20 percent. In Australia, there is ease of doing business if your ideas are in place,'' Sanjith was now beaming.

He still imports from India as the aim is to give locals a taste of Indian tea.

''Among the Indian community, the 'Bombay Cutting' is a big hit and the Australians love Indian 'masala chai' and 'pakodas'. Now we are about to open our second outlet in Melbourne,'' informed Sanjith, who has employed Indian students, who do part-time jobs to supplement their incomes.

''But to attract new customers, you need to improvise which we have done with our fusion green tea and chaipuccino (call it the tea's version of cappuccino).'' One asks him in jest if drop outs are preferred when he recruits people for various jobs, he starts laughing.

''At Dropout Chaiwala, while employing people, we don't look at degrees but passion and hard work,'' said the Andhra man, who hopes to have one outlet of his tea joint in all Australian cities.

He also had a word of caution for the youngsters.

''I wouldn't recommend youngsters to ignore their course when you have spent a lot to come over here,'' Sanjith says with a shy but reticent smile.

Post COVID-19, his mother hasn't yet paid him a visit here and he wants her to have a sip and give her feedback.

''They are really proud now of how I started and where I have reached,'' Sanjith said.

While 'Dropout Chaiwala' would remain the USP, he now intends to complete his degree in social work, an area he is passionate about.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

 Tanzania
2
Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vaccine, says Scholz; Analysis-For China's COVID policy, change comes in small increments and more

Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vac...

 Global
3
Researchers discovered that Tonga volcano had highest plume ever recorded

Researchers discovered that Tonga volcano had highest plume ever recorded

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Spain briefly shuts part of airspace as Chinese rocket debris flies over; Iran says it tests satellite-carrying rocket, U.S. calls move 'destabilizing'

Science News Roundup: Spain briefly shuts part of airspace as Chinese rocket...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022