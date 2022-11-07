Insecticides (India) Q2 profit up 7 pc at Rs 45 cr

Agrochemcials firm Insecticides (India) Ltd on Monday reported 7 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 44.83 crore for September quarter 2022-23.

Its net profit stood at Rs 41.87 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income increased to Rs 582.49 crore from Rs 443.62 crore in the corresponding period of 2021-22, according to a regulatory filing.

''We have received a good response to our newly launched products... Our R&D initiatives are being recognized as successful innovations in the form of several patents being granted in H1 of FY23, taking our total patented products to 18.

''On the exports front, we continue to witness good demand, however we have focused on exports in a calibrated manner,'' Managing Director Rajesh Agrawal said.

The company has formulation facilities in Chopanki (Rajasthan), Samba and Udhampur (Jammu & Kashmir) and Dahej (Gujarat). It also has technical synthesis plants at Chopanki and Dahej to manufacture technical grade chemicals.

