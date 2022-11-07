GSMA elects Bharti Airtel Group CEO Gopal Vittal as Deputy Chair

Global industry body GSMA has elected Bharti Airtel Group CEO Gopal Vittal as deputy chair of its board for a two-year term beginning January 1, the telecom operator said on Monday.

Telefonica Group CEO Jose Maria Alvarez-Pallete Lopez continues to be the chair of the GSMA board.

''The GSMA has elected new members of the GSMA Board of Directors for a two-year term beginning 1 January 2023 through 31 December 2024. The GSMA Board elected Gopal Vittal, CEO of Bharti Airtel Group, as Deputy Chair,'' Airtel said in a statement.

Bharti Enterprises founder and chairman Sunil Mittal has served as GSMA Chairman from January 2017 to December 2018.

''The industry is at a pivotal point at the moment, and I am very excited to work with the Board as we navigate the opportunities and challenges ahead. It is more important than ever that we work together to ensure that the true potential of the mobile ecosystem benefits people, businesses and society as a whole,'' GSMA Director General Mats Granryd said.

There are 26 members of the GSMA Board which includes senior representatives from global mobile operators including Reliance Jio President Matthew Oommen as well as smaller independent operators.

