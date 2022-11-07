Left Menu

Famy Life Sciences promoter Taparia family sells ophthalmology biz to Viatris for Rs 2,500 crore

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-11-2022 21:24 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 21:24 IST
Famy Life Sciences promoter Taparia family sells ophthalmology biz to Viatris for Rs 2,500 crore
  • Country:
  • India

Nasdaq-listed Viatris on Monday announced the acquisition of Famy Life Sciences' ophthalmology business for Rs 2,500 crore.

The city-based Taparia family, promoters of Famy, will retain the non-ophthalmic business consisting of oncology and other therapeutic areas, as per an official statement.

This is the second big exit for the family after the Rs 5,000-crore sale of women's healthcare business Famy Care in 2015, as per the statement. The Taparia family was in news in 2016 for buying a 11,000-square feet duplex apartment in the central business district of Bandra Kurla Complex for Rs 60 crore.

''Viatris has been an excellent partner and this transaction creates a strong demonstration of value creation for an Indian company in the global innovation life sciences space,'' Famy Life Sciences' promoters Sanjeev and Ashutosh Taparia said.

The company's directors Nidhi Agarwal and Anjali Biyani said they continue to see tremendous opportunities in the healthcare space which they will continue to pursue.

Viatris is taking over a business consisting of a strong ophthalmic portfolio of phase 3 clinical assets in diseases such as dry eye, presbyopia and blepharitis, the statement said.

There are unmet or under-served needs that can provide relief to large patient populations, it said, adding that 18 million people in the US alone get diagnosed with dry eye annually.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space station scrubbed after fire alarm

(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space ...

 Global
2
Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

 Tanzania
3
Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vaccine, says Scholz; Analysis-For China's COVID policy, change comes in small increments and more

Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vac...

 Global
4
Researchers discovered that Tonga volcano had highest plume ever recorded

Researchers discovered that Tonga volcano had highest plume ever recorded

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022