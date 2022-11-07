Left Menu

Paytm loss widens to Rs 594 crore in July-September

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2022 22:06 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 22:02 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Digital financial services firm One97 Communications, which owns Paytm brand, on Monday reported widening of consolidated loss to Rs 593.9 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2022 The company had posted a loss of Rs 481 crore in the same period a year ago, Paytm said in its regulatory filing.

Paytm's consolidated revenue from operations increased by about 76 per cent to Rs 1,914 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 1,086.4 crore in the September 2021 quarter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

