China stocks fall after rally driven by reopening bets

China stocks slipped on Tuesday, as some investors chose to book profits on concerns that the recent rally fuelled by bets of an eventual economic reopening was not sustainable. ** The blue-chip CSI 300 Index retreated 0.8% by the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.5%.

** The Hang Seng Index was almost flat, while the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index declined 0.4%. ** The CSI 300 Index had risen 7.6% since Oct. 31, as of Monday's close, and the Hang Seng Index surged 13% on rumours of a possible end to China's stringent COVID-19 lockdowns, even as Beijing reaffirmed its zero-COVID policy.

** "The recent rally in assets and currencies linked to the prospects of China's economy on hopes that authorities in China will relax their 'zero-COVID' policy is unlikely to last," analysts at Capital Economics said in a note. ** "There have been several similar rallies this year when the COVID situation in China appeared to improve, which proved short-lived as new outbreaks emerged and restrictions were re-imposed."

** Meanwhile, the Wall Street Journal reported that Chinese leaders were considering steps toward reopening after nearly three years of tough pandemic restrictions but were proceeding slowly and had set no timeline. ** Analysts say the most important thing to watch going forward is whether Beijing will signal a major policy pivot during the December Politburo meeting.

** Healthcare stocks, consumer staples and semiconductor companies lost roughly 1.5% each. ** Tech giants listed in Hong Kong dropped 0.8%, with Alibaba and Meituan both down more than 1.5%.

** Still, Tuesday's correction is mild compared with strong gains in the previous sessions, with some asset managers saying the market had bottomed out. ** "China's A-shares might have gone past the trough of this round of decline, standing at the starting point of a new round of long-term bull market," wrote Li Bei, a fund manager at Shanghai Banxia Investment Management Center.

** "The first step is risk appetite repair, and the second step is a stabilisation and recovery of the economy and corporate earnings."

