StratCap Advisory and Fintrust announce a merger to form UPWISERY

StratCap Advisory, recognized among the top investment banking firms in India, and Fintrust Advisors, one of the fastest growing multi-client family office advisory firms, have announced a merger to create 'UPWISERY', a multi-disciplinary professional advisory and financial services firm.

Speaking on this occasion, Anuj Kapoor, Founder, and Partner – Investment Banking at Upwisery, explained, ''Upwisery implies achievement through wise guidance. We have thoughtfully chosen to combine our varied expertise and offerings under the single brand 'UPWISERY' to deliver better results to our clients while being relevant and agile in an ever-changing ecosystem. Over the last eight-plus years, we have evolved into a holistic service provider with a founder-first mindset rather than just having a transactional association with our clients. We will continue providing bespoke solutions to mid-market enterprises, family offices, and UHNIs across Investment banking, Private Wealth, M&A, Tax & Regulatory advisory, and Corporate General Insurance.'' The firm was started in 2014 by a team of seasoned professionals, with 50+ years of combined work experience in leading global investment banks and BIG 4 advisory firms.

Upwisery currently features among the 'Top 10 Transaction Advisors' in the PE League Tables (basis number of deals) Q1-Q3 2022 by Venture Intelligence. The sector-agnostic firm has closed several marquee M&A and capital-raising transactions of more than INR 6000 Crores since its inception.

Currently advising 36+ Family Offices, the firm is also recognized among the best-performing multi-client family offices in the country. Having worked at top global banking and wealth management institutions, the team at Upwisery brings in deep domain expertise across all the asset classes & the spectrum of family office services including trust formation, succession planning, family constitution, and corporate treasury management. The firm also plans to venture into the wealth tech space with disruptive technology and AI-driven wealth management platform catering to the aspirations of the fast-growing HNIs in India.

Prashant Joshi, Co-founder, and Partner – Family Office Advisory said, ''With enabling and stable policy framework, high consumption has driven GDP growth and the tightening of the regulatory framework, the quality of mid-market companies and the number of UHNIs in India have grown exponentially, and we expect this number to increase multifold. Despite the global slowdown concerns, we at Upwisery are bullish on the SME sector in India, and our 40+ best-in-class professionals are well-poised to harness this growth for our clientele. As our value proposition indicates, we will continue to help our clients NAVIGATE uncertainties through our valuable insights, ACCELERATE their growth with our expert advice and ELEVATE them to greater heights with our bespoke solutions.'' With a team of seasoned professionals from KPMG, PwC, and other global advisory firms, Upwisery ventured into the M&A Tax, Valuation & Regulatory Advisory Services in 2021. Since then, the firm has advised 50+ prominent global and Indian corporates on their M&A deal structuring and Valuation requirements. The firm has recently obtained a license from the IRDA to extend its service offerings into Corporate General Insurance broking to address the increasing needs of managing risks of its diversified client base.

With 10 Partners, 40+ professionals, and offices present across Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bangalore and Coimbatore, the firm, under its new brand identity 'Upwisery', aims to strengthen its market positioning as a 'Trusted Advisor' for mid-market companies, Family Offices and UHNIs across India.

About Upwisery Upwisery is a multi-disciplinary professional advisory and financial services firm, providing bespoke solutions in Investment banking, Private wealth, M&A, Tax & Regulatory, Corporate insurance, and Growth advisory to mid-market enterprises, family offices, and Ultra HNIs. Since 2014, Upwisery has closed several marquee M&A and capital-raising transactions of more than INR 6000 Crores. Based on the number of deals closed, Upwisery is recognised among the top 10 transaction advisors in the India League Tables. With 10 Partners, 40+ professionals, Upwisery has office presence across Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bangalore and Coimbatore.

