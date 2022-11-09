Left Menu

Snowman Logistics reports Rs 2.67 crore profit in Sep qtr

During the quarter under review, the company said, revenue grew 55 per cent to Rs 108.62 crore compared to Rs 70.07 crore in the year-ago period. Its EBITDA increased 27 per cent to Rs 24.11 crore from Rs 19.03 crore a year ago, it said.

Logistics firm Snowman Logistics on Wednesday reported a Rs 2.67 crore profit for the September 2022 quarter of this fiscal.

The company's net profit stood at Rs 47 lakh in the same quarter last year. During the quarter under review, the company said, revenue grew 55 per cent to Rs 108.62 crore compared to Rs 70.07 crore in the year-ago period. Its EBITDA increased 27 per cent to Rs 24.11 crore from Rs 19.03 crore a year ago, it said. Going ahead the company sees good utilisation levels being maintained. It is also exploring new locations for setting up temperature-controlled and dry warehouses, Snowman Logistics Ltd Chairman Prem Kishan Dass Gupta said. ''With the launch of 5PL Services, we expect to keep this momentum going. We have recently started offering this value-add service and will be rolling it out to more customers over the next few months,'' said Sunil Nair, Chief Executive Officer at Snowman Logistics.

