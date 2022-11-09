Left Menu

Coal India shares climb over 2 pc as capex rises 33 pc to Rs 7,027 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2022 18:11 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 17:25 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@CoalIndiaHQ)
  • India

Shares of Coal India Ltd on Wednesday climbed over 2 per cent after the state-owned mining company announced that its capital expenditure (capex) grew 33 per cent to Rs 7,027 crore in the April-September period of FY23.

The stock rose 2.59 per cent to settle at Rs 255.95 apiece on the BSE.

On the NSE, it zoomed 2.93 per cent to finish at Rs 256.85 apiece.

In volume terms, 16.29 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and over 4.03 crore shares on the NSE during the day.

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended 151.60 points lower at 61,033.55 points on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Coal India Ltd (CIL) said that its capital expenditure grew 33 per cent to Rs 7,027 crore in April-September FY23 as compared to the year-ago period. The company's capex in the year-ago period stood at Rs 5,300 crore.

The two coal evacuation infrastructure heads -- setting up of coal handling plants (CHP)/silos and railways lines -- together accounted for 36 per cent or Rs 2,547 crore of the total capex in the period under review, CIL said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

