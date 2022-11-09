TD Power Systems Q2 net profit rises to Rs 20 crore

TD Power Systems on Wednesday posted a nearly 24 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 19.90 crore in the September quarter mainly due to lower expenses.

The consolidated net profit of the company was Rs 16.05 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income of the company declined to Rs 219.01 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 230.06 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Total expenses of the company dipped to Rs 192.28 crore in July-September period from Rs 208.82 crore last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)