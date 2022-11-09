Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 2000 hours: DCM76 BIZ-RESULTS-LD TATA MOTORS Tata Motors Q2 net loss narrows to Rs 945 cr on improved sales across verticals New Delhi: Tata Motors on Wednesday reported narrowing of consolidated net loss at Rs 945 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, as sales picked up in marquee brand Jaguar Land Rover and across domestic as well as commercial vehicle segments.

DCM97 BIZ-ADANI PORTS-IOTL-ACQUISITION Adani Ports acquires 49.38 pc stake in Indian Oiltanking for Rs 1,050 crore New Delhi: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) on Wednesday said that it has acquired 49.38 per cent stake in Indian Oiltanking Ltd -- developer and operator of liquid storage facilities -- for Rs 1,050 crore.

DEL56 BIZ-LD STOCKS Sensex snaps 2-day winning run amid weak global markets; ITC bucks trend Mumbai: Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty gave up early gains to close in the red on Wednesday, ending two days of increases as bearish global markets weighed on investor sentiment.

DEL48 BIZ-RUPEE-CLOSE Rupee gains 45 paise to close at 81.47 against US dollar Mumbai: The rupee appreciated by 45 paise to close at 81.47 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday amid fall in crude oil prices, dollar weakness and sustained foreign fund inflows.

DCM86 BIZ-ELECTORAL BOND 23rd tranche of electoral bonds opens for sale; closes on Nov 15 New Delhi: Ahead of assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, the 23rd tranche of electoral bonds opened for sale on Wednesday.

DCM65 BIZ-LD RESULTS-GODREJ PROPERTIES Godrej Properties Q2 profit rises 54 pc to Rs 54.96 cr New Delhi: Realty firm Godrej Properties on Wednesday reported a 54 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 54.96 crore for the quarter ended September on higher income.

DCM46 BIZ-COALINDIA-CAPEX CIL's capex rises 33% to Rs 7,027 cr in Apr-Sep New Delhi: Coal India Ltd on Wednesday said its capital expenditure grew 33 per cent to Rs 7,027 crore in April-September FY23 as compared to the year-ago period.

DEL45 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold falls Rs 141; silver climbs Rs 132 New Delhi: Gold price in the national capital fell Rs 141 to Rs 51,747 per 10 grams on Wednesday amid rupee appreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

