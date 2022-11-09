Rajasthan: Got over 1,400 insurance claim complaints in 2021-22, says Bima Lokpal

Rajasthan Bima Lokpal received 1,406 insurance claim complaints from stakeholders in the year 2021-22 and all were disposed of in a fair manner, a senior official said here on Wednesday.

Out of the total complaints, maximum 654 were received in Jaipur, 75 in Alwar, 67 in Bhilwara, 63 in Ajmer, 53 in Bikaner, 51 in Kota, 48 in Jodhpur, 40 in Udaipur, 35 in Sikar, 33 in Sri Ganganagar, said Rajasthan Insurance Ombudsman Rajiv Dutt Sharma at a press conference.

Insurance Ombudsman is an alternative grievance redressal platform for aggrieved insured persons related to the insurance sector.

He said that out of 1,406 complaints, 516 were regarding life insurance claims, 229 related to general insurance and 661 against health insurance companies.

In the year 2019-20, 360 out of 376 complaints related to life insurance were settled, while all 481 complaints in 2020-21 and 516 in 2021-22 were settled, Sharma said. However, out of 410 complaints received in 2022-23, all except 22 were settled, the Bima Lokpal said.

He said the complaints regarding non-payment of treatment bills to the health insurance holders during the corona period were also settled after examining various aspects.

Sharma said from February 2021, online registration of complaints has also been started so that the complainants can register their complaints from anywhere, anytime and they need not visit the office of the Insurance Ombudsman.

Sudhanshu Mohan Mishra, Secretary of the Insurance Ombudsman's Office, said that on the occasion of Insurance Ombudsman Day on November 11, a conference of all the stakeholders of the insurance sector would be organized in which frauds with the insurance holders and measures to be taken to check them will be discussed.

