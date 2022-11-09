Railroads, union extend strike deadline until at least Dec. 4

A group representing major railroads and a union that voted to reject a new contract said Wednesday they had agreed to extend a potential strike deadline until at least Dec. 4.

The National Carriers’ Conference Committee (NCCC) and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters (BMWED) said they had extended the current cooling off period that previously was set to expire Nov. 19. The NCCC said "extension eliminates the threat of a near-term freight rail service disruption."

