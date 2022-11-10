Left Menu

Swedish audio brand DEFUNC enters India; products to be available from next year

Swedish audio brand DEFUNC has made a foray into the Indian market with a strategic alliance with Delhi-based Salora International for marketing and distribution.The products of the brand, known for its customised printed speaker fronts, will be available in India from next year, and it is aiming sales of USD 3 million around Rs 25 crore in 2023, said DEFUNC CEO and Founder Johan Wahlbck.Besides, DEFUNC is considering getting its products manufactured in India in next two years after volume picks up, he added.

Swedish audio brand DEFUNC has made a foray into the Indian market with a strategic alliance with Delhi-based Salora International for marketing and distribution.

The products of the brand, known for its customised printed speaker fronts, will be available in India from next year, and it is aiming sales of USD 3 million (around Rs 25 crore) in 2023, said DEFUNC CEO and Founder Johan Wahlbäck.

Besides, DEFUNC is considering getting its products manufactured in India in next two years after volume picks up, he added. Presently, DEFUNC is getting its Swedish-designed audio products manufactured in China.

DEFUNC has introduced a range of products, including multi-room, smart wi-fi home speaker solutions, truly wireless stereo (TWS), earbuds and earpods.

According to Wahlbäck, DEFUNC will try to create a disruption in the multi-room smart wi-fi home speaker solution segment by pricing its products 35 to 40 per cent below that of its competitors here.

''For DEFUNC products, India is a strategically important market and a natural step on our expansive journey for the brand into new markets. We see great potential here and have offered competitive products for Indian consumers,'' said Wahlbäck.

When asked about local manufacturing, Wahlbäck said:'' We are considering local manufacturing of at least the truly wireless products in Turkey and India.'' It has already started the process in Turkey, where it will start manufacturing next year, he added.

The company will retain the ''Swedishness of the brand with local manufacturing,'' he added.

Salora International CMD Gopal Jiwarajka said:''We have a good idea of what Indian consumers are looking for, we have a very strong distribution at a place. Our ability to market it, build the awareness and distribution. We would like to think of ourselves as the brand's proxy in India.” DEFUNC products will be available at around 100 premium retailers in India and another 500 will be added by the end of March 2023 along with all major online channels, including Amazon and Flipkart.

