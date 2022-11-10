Transformer & Rectifiers Q2 net more than doubles to Rs 12 cr

Transformers & Rectifiers (India) Ltd on Thursday said its consolidated net profit more than doubled to Rs 12.20 crore in the September quarter, mainly due to higher revenues.

The consolidated net profit of the company stood at Rs 5.49 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2021, it said in a BSE filing.

Its total income rose to Rs 309.26 crore in the quarter from Rs 268.57 crore in the year-ago period.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)