Left Menu

Transformer & Rectifiers Q2 net more than doubles to Rs 12 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2022 18:58 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 18:58 IST
Transformer & Rectifiers Q2 net more than doubles to Rs 12 cr
  • Country:
  • India

Transformers & Rectifiers (India) Ltd on Thursday said its consolidated net profit more than doubled to Rs 12.20 crore in the September quarter, mainly due to higher revenues.

The consolidated net profit of the company stood at Rs 5.49 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2021, it said in a BSE filing.

Its total income rose to Rs 309.26 crore in the quarter from Rs 268.57 crore in the year-ago period.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; accused held

Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; ac...

 India
2
Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

 South Korea
3
Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

 India
4
Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus installed on space station despite solar array trouble

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus installed on space station despite solar array tro...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022